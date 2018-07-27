NA-207 Results – Sukkur 2 Election - Nauman Islam Shaikh (PPPP) leads...

NA-207 Results of Sukkur 2 for Election 2018 has been received. Up till now, Nauman Islam Shaikh of PPPP leads with 69,379 votes while Mubeen Ahmed of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is on 2nd position with 60,089 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Syed Mohammad Ayoub of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan got 20400 votes. Muhammad Tahir of Pakistan Muslim League (N) got 2510 votes. Didar Ali of Independent got 2383 votes. Wazir Ali of Tabdeeli Pasand Party Pakistan got 2329 votes. Ghulam Murtaza of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan got 1623 votes. Muhammad Murad of Independent got 1580 votes. Hazoor Bux of Independent got 1495 votes. Amanullah Khoso of Independent got 1293 votes. Muhammad Amir Shaikh of Independent got 867 votes. Gohar Ali Khoso of Independent got 768 votes. Syed Ali Raza Shah of Independent got 433 votes. Naveed Ali of Independent got 283 votes. Sohail Niaz Khoso of Pak Sarzameen Party got 187 votes. Shaista of Independent got 175 votes. Ziauddin Bhatti of Awami Workers Party got 157 votes. Ameer Bux alias Meer of Independent got 118 votes. Rasheed Ahmed Shah of Pakistan Rah-e-Haq Party got 116 votes. Wazir Ali Jatoi of Independent got 115 votes. Khurshid Afghan of Independent got 80 votes. Saood Afzal of Independent got 78 votes. Akbar Ali of Independent got 66 votes. Khuda Dino Sangi of Independent got 52 votes. And, Hafiz Muhammad Zaman of Independent got 46 votes.