NA 205 Results – Ghotki 2 Election - Ali Muhammad Khan Mahar (IND) leads...

NA-205 Results of Ghotki 2 for Election 2018 has been received. Up till now, Ali Muhammad Khan Mahar an Independent candidate leads with 71,943 votes while Ahsanullah of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians is on 2nd position with 41,843 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Abdul Qayoom of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan got 36,956 votes. Abdul Razzaque of Independent got 2,255 votes. Ghulam Ali Abbas of Independent got 1,430 votes. Mir Iftikhar Ahmed Khan Lund of Independent got 1,058 votes. Jam Asif Razzak Khan of Independent got 906 votes. Ikramullah Khan of Independent got 679 votes. And, Ali Nawaz Khan Mahar of Independent got 562 votes.