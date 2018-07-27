Pooled rainwater at New Islamabad Airport grates CJP Nisar

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan expressed his discontentment on a Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) official on Friday amidst the hearing of a case about rainwater pooled at the New Islamabad International Airport.

During the hearing at the Lahore registry, CJP Justice Saqib Nisar appeared to be vexed after the CAA presented an incorrect report of the incident at the New Islamabad International Airport.

The session also included the airing of a footage that showed the static water at the airport, which the CAA had attempted to make it sound inconsequential whereby the CJP had argued that there, was a vast body of water.

The deputy general of the national aviation authority had answered that the amassed water in the structure under-construction was subsequent to heavy rain and leakage.

The response led to Justice Ijazul Ahsan questioning about the water leak in a structure that is presently under construction.

The CAA report was discharged by Jusitce Nisar who commented on why the case should not be transferred to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) otherwise scorn dealings will be unfolded against the CAA official.

Furthermore, the CJP also questioned the DG’s appointment with no consent of the court to which the official clarified that he was appointed on the approval of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) CEO.

The hearing was deferred till July 31st.