NA 106 Results - Faisalabad 6 Election - Rana Sana Ullah Khan (PML-N) leads...

NA-106 Results of Faisalabad 6 for Election 2018 has been received from 58.92% polling stations. Up till now, Rana Sana Ullah Khan of PML-N leads with 10,6319 votes while Nisar Ahmad from PTI is on 2nd position with 10,3799 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Saeed Iqbal of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians got 12,799 votes. Muhammad Abbas Haider of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan got 9,986 votes. Basharat Ali of Independent got 2,546 votes. Mumtaz Hussain of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan got 2,083 votes. Muhammad Haroon of Independent got 1,419 votes and Ahmad Shehryar of Independent got 490 votes.

