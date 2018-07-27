Independents to decide who will form Punjab government, PML-N or PTI

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly has a tough competition as former ruling party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) becomes a threat to runner up Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) with a difference of nine seats.

PML-N has acquired dominance with 127 seats in the provincial assembly, nine seats ahead of PTI which stands with 118 seats.

Out of 371 total seats in the assembly, 149 seats are required to form government. PTI needs 31 more seats to reach the target.

Independent candidates are the third largest group in Punjab assembly with 27 seats, 14 out of which have been approached by PTI to join the party to qualify it as the provincial government.

While there are 66 seats reserved for women and eight for minorities, PML-N needs to acquire 22 more seats of the remaining 74 to continue as the government in the province.

On the other hand, Pakistan Peoples Party scored six seats while PML-Q attained seven. Among others, Pakistan Awami Raj will also represent their voters.