NA 204 Results – Ghotki 1 Election - Khalid Ahmed Khan Lund (PPPP) leads...

NA-204 Results of Ghotki 1 for Election 2018 has been received. Up till now, Khalid Ahmed Khan Lund of of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians leads with 99,878 votes while Abdul Haque alias Mian Mitha an Independent candidate is on 2nd position with 91,739 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Mohammad Yousif of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan got 7,406 votes. Mian Rafique Ahmed of Independent got 1,350 votes. Muhammad Ishaq Laghari of Independent got 1118 votes. Shahbaz Ahmed Khan Lund of Independent got 1,016 votes. Abdul Wahab of Pakistan Justice & Democratic Party got 555 votes. Hallar Khan Pittafi of Independent got 438 votes. Jam Wasim Ahmed of Independent got 414 votes. And, Lutfullah of Pakistan Rah-e-Haq Party got 155 votes.