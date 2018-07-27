NA-202 Results (final) for Kamber Shahdadkot 1 - Aftab Shahban Mirani of PPPP leads...

NA 202 Result of Kamber Shahdadkot 1 for Election 2018 has been announced. Aftab Shahban Mirani of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians has won with 72,159 votes. Nasir Mahmood of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan stood on the 2nd position with 36,046 votes. Musarrat Shah of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf got 9,631 votes. Sultan Ahmed Khan Khuhawar of Independent got 2328 votes. Akhtar Hussain Shaikh of Independent got 2,269 votes. Rabb Nawaz Tunio of Independent got 1,282 votes. Mir Imran Ali of Independent got 1092 votes. Nazeer Hussain Magsi of Independent got 954 votes. Sarfaraz Ahmed of Pakistan Peoples Party (Shaheed Bhutto) got 794 votes. Liaqat Ali of Independent got 476 votes. Muzafar Ali Brohi of Independent got 440 votes. Ayaz Hussain of Independent got 304 votes. And, Saifullah Abro of Independent got 106 votes.