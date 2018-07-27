NA 19 Results - Swabi 2 Election - Usman Khan (PTI) leads...

NA-19 Results of Swabi 2 for Election 2018 has been received from 45.67% polling stations. Up till now, Usman Khan of PTI leads with 83,903 votes while Waris Khan from ANP is on 2nd position with 53,286 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Atta Ul Haq of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan got 31,373 votes. Muhammad Naeem of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians got 16,158 votes. Ibadullah Khan of Pakistan Muslim League (N) got 13,977 votes. Shehazad Ali Khan of Tehreek Jawanan Pakistan got 2,404 votes. Syed Khalid of Qaumi Watan Party got 1,276 votes. Shahid Khan of Awami Workers Party got 1,167 votes and Kashif Ahmad of Pakistan Muslim League got 163 votes.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-19 Swabi 2.



