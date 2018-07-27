NA 18 Results - Swabi 1 Election - Asad Qaiser (PTI) leads...

NA-18 Results of Swabi 1 for Election 2018 has been received from -3% polling stations. Up till now, Asad Qaiser of PTI leads with 78,970 votes while FAZAL ALI from MMA is on 2nd position with 34,217 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are MUHAMMAD ISLAM KHAN of Awami National Party got 26,472 votes. SAJJAD AHMAD of Pakistan Muslim League (N) got 24,664 votes. KHALIL AHMAD of Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam Nazryati Pakistan got 5,960 votes. SHAH NAWAZ KHANZADA of Independent got 5,923 votes. FAZAL AKRAM of Independent got 3,342 votes. MASOOD JABBAR of Qaumi Watan Party got 3,337 votes. RIZWAN ULLAH of Independent got 2,606 votes. KHALID MEHMOOD of Awami Workers Party got 832 votes. MUHAMMAD TARIQ of Independent got 521 votes. MUHAMMAD RAZAQ of Independent got 493 votes and Shams Ul Qamar of Independent got 206 votes.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-18 Swabi 1.







