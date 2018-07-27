NA-201 Results (final) for Larkana 2 - Khursheed Ahmed Junejo of PPPP leads...

NA 201 Result of Larkana 2 for Election 2018 has been announced. Khursheed Ahmed Junejo of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians won after getting 97,051 votes. Allah Bux Unar of Grand Democratic Alliance stood 2nd with 69,111 votes. Qurat ul Ain of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf got 10,305 votes. Saifullah Abro who participated as an Independent candidate got 5,455 votes. Shafqat Hussain Unar another Independent candidate got 512 votes. Ghulam Murtaza Shah who also participated as an Independent candidate got 301 votes. Nazir Ahmed Bughio, again an Independent candidate got 204 votes. And, Muhammad Ali Bughio, an Independent candidate got 191 votes.