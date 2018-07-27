NA 10 Results - Shangla Election - Ibadullah Khan (PML-N) leads...

NA-10 Results of Shangla for Election 2018 has been received from 34.27% polling stations. Up till now, Ibadullah Khan of PML-N leads with 34,070 votes while Sadeed ur Rahman from ANP is on 2nd position with 32,665 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Waqar Ahmad Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf got 27832 votes. Amir Sultan of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan got 20800 votes. Hamid Iqbal Khan of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians got 5642 votes. Bakht Nasib Khan of Awami Workers Party got 1200 votes. Praviz Ahmad of Independent got 1093 votes. Said Fareen of Independent got 247 votes and Safeer Khan of Independent got 121 votes.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-10 Shangla.