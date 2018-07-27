Fri July 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Election results 2018: ECP announces party positions

Two days after  millions of Pakistanis cast their ballots  in general elections 2018, the results announced by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) show the PTI is in a leading position to form government in Islamabad.

Here are the party positions announced by the ECP:-

1-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf 108 seats

2- Pakistan Muslim League (N) 62  seats 

3-Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians 42 seats

4-Independent 11 seats

5- Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan 11 seats

6- Pakistan Muslim League 5 seats

7- Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan 4 seats 

8- Grand Democratic Alliance 2 seats 

9- Awami Muslim League Pakistan 1 seats 

10-Awami National Party 1 seats 

11-Balochistan National Party 1 seats 

12-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaniat 1 seats 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Chinese media's advice for Imran Khan

Chinese media's advice for Imran Khan
Election results 2018: party positions in Punjab, Sindh, KP, Balochistan assemblies

Election results 2018: party positions in Punjab, Sindh, KP, Balochistan assemblies
NA 2 Swat-1 Result Announced - Haider Ali Khan (PTI) leads...

NA 2 Swat-1 Result Announced - Haider Ali Khan (PTI) leads...

NA-131 Result: PML-N's Saad Rafique challenges Imran Khan's victory

NA-131 Result: PML-N's Saad Rafique challenges Imran Khan's victory
Load More load more