Election results 2018: ECP announces party positions

Two days after millions of Pakistanis cast their ballots in general elections 2018, the results announced by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) show the PTI is in a leading position to form government in Islamabad.

Here are the party positions announced by the ECP:-

1-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf 108 seats



2- Pakistan Muslim League (N) 62 seats

3-Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians 42 seats

4-Independent 11 seats

5- Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan 11 seats

6- Pakistan Muslim League 5 seats

7- Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan 4 seats

8- Grand Democratic Alliance 2 seats

9- Awami Muslim League Pakistan 1 seats

10-Awami National Party 1 seats

11-Balochistan National Party 1 seats

12-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaniat 1 seats