NA 2 Swat-1 Result Announced - Haider Ali Khan (PTI) leads...

NA 2 Result of Swat 1 for Election 2018 has been announced. Haider Ali Khan of PTI with 61,687 votes while Amir Muqam from PML-N is on 2nd position with 41,125 votes.

Other results of candidates who contested in Election 2018 from this constituency are as follows:



Naveed Iqbal of MMA got 18055 votes

Amjad Ali Khan of PPPP got 16018 votes

Mumtaz Ahmad of ANP got 14618 votes

Muhammad Mukhtar of PMAP got 3381 votes

Said Qamar, IND candidate, got 1410 votes

Miraj Muhammad , IND candidate got 453 votes

Ishtiaq Ahmad , IND candidate got 165 votes, and

Malak Muhammad Didar Khan , IND candidate got 148 votes



