NA 2 Swat-1 Result Announced - Haider Ali Khan (PTI) leads...

NA 2 Result of Swat 1 for Election 2018 has been announced. Haider Ali Khan of PTI with 61,687 votes while Amir Muqam from PML-N is on 2nd position with 41,125 votes.
Other results of candidates who contested in Election 2018 from this constituency are as follows:
Naveed Iqbal of MMA got 18055 votes
Amjad Ali Khan of PPPP got 16018 votes
Mumtaz Ahmad of ANP got 14618 votes
Muhammad Mukhtar of PMAP got 3381 votes
Said Qamar, IND candidate, got 1410 votes
Miraj Muhammad , IND candidate got 453 votes
Ishtiaq Ahmad , IND candidate got 165 votes, and
Malak Muhammad Didar Khan , IND candidate got 148 votes
