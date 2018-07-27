Fri July 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NA 2 Swat-1 Result Announced - Haider Ali Khan (PTI) leads...

NA 2 Result of Swat 1 for Election 2018 has been announced. Haider Ali Khan of PTI with 61,687 votes while Amir Muqam from PML-N is on 2nd position with 41,125 votes.

Other results of candidates who contested in Election 2018 from this constituency are as follows: 

Naveed Iqbal of MMA got 18055 votes 
Amjad Ali Khan of PPPP got 16018 votes
 Mumtaz Ahmad of ANP got 14618 votes
 Muhammad Mukhtar of PMAP got 3381 votes
 Said Qamar, IND candidate, got 1410 votes
Miraj Muhammad , IND candidate got 453 votes
Ishtiaq Ahmad , IND candidate got 165 votes, and
Malak Muhammad Didar Khan , IND candidate got 148 votes


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Election results 2018: party positions in Punjab, Sindh, KP, Balochistan assemblies

Election results 2018: party positions in Punjab, Sindh, KP, Balochistan assemblies
Election results 2018: ECP announces party positions

Election results 2018: ECP announces party positions
NA-131 Result: PML-N's Saad Rafique challenges Imran Khan's victory

NA-131 Result: PML-N's Saad Rafique challenges Imran Khan's victory
ECP announces election results from 251 NA seats

ECP announces election results from 251 NA seats
Load More load more