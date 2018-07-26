Thu July 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

Bilawal calls PPP’s consultative meeting

ISLAMABAD: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that attempts to keep him from the Parliament had failed.

In a Twitter statement on Thursday, Bilawal Bhutto said that his workers were outraged over the long delay made to release his results.

He requested all his workers to wait for the party’s policy decision after a consultative meeting.

“Attempts to keep me from parliament have failed. While party workers are understandably outraged when it takes 28 hours to announce controversial results. I request all to await party policy decisions after consultative meeting tomorrow,” Mr. Bhutto said.

The tweet came shortly after Bilawal Bhutto Zardari suffered a major setback in his NA-246, Karachi, where he was defeated at the hands of a PPP candidate.

The PPP chief finished third in the constituency, which was being considered one of his secured seats. 

