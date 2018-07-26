Pakistan Junior Squash team defeated India in World Junior event

Islamabad 26 July, 2018 Pakistan Junior Squash team defeated India in pre-quarter final matches of World Junior 2018 event held at Chennai India.

The match was a very tough fight & after extremely blood warming competition, Pakistan team won their matches by 2-1 & has made it to quarter finals.

The team comprises of Abbas Zeb, Uzair Rasheed, Haris Qasim & Farhan Hashmi.

Tomorrow Pakistan team will play against England in quarter final match.