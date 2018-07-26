Thu July 26, 2018
Sports

AFP
July 26, 2018

Pakistan Junior Squash team defeated India in World Junior event

Islamabad 26 July, 2018 Pakistan Junior Squash team defeated India in pre-quarter final matches of World Junior 2018 event held at Chennai India. 

The match was a very tough fight & after extremely blood warming competition, Pakistan team won their matches by 2-1 & has made it to quarter finals.

 The team comprises of Abbas Zeb, Uzair Rasheed, Haris Qasim & Farhan Hashmi. 

Tomorrow Pakistan team will play against England in quarter final match.

