Pakistan Junior Squash team defeated India in World Junior event

Islamabad 26 July, 2018 Pakistan Junior Squash team defeated India in pre-quarter final matches of World Junior 2018 event held at Chennai India.
The match was a very tough fight & after extremely blood warming competition, Pakistan team won their matches by 2-1 & has made it to quarter finals.
The team comprises of Abbas Zeb, Uzair Rasheed, Haris Qasim & Farhan Hashmi.
Tomorrow Pakistan team will play against England in quarter final match.
