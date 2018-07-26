PML-N to play strong opposition role

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has announced it will sit on opposition benches in National Assembly.

The decision was made after a meeting of the PML-N's central executive committee, Geo TV reported.

The move comes as PTI leads in more than 110 constituencies of the National Assembly.

Sources told Geo that PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif wants to play the role of a strong opposition.

The PML-N would write congratulatory letters to its winners and encourage those who were defeated in the fiercely contested election.

The PML-N president maintained that July 25 polls were massively rigged and his party would register a protest against it in the National Assembly, the sources said.

Shehbaz said that his party would provide the election commission with evidence of rigging in various constituencies, according to sources.

He further said the PML-N reserved the right to challenge election results.