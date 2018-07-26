NA 25 Results - NA 25 Nowshera 1 Election - Pervez Khan Khattak (PTI) leads...

NA-25 Results of NA 25 Nowshera 1 for Election 2018 has been received from 97% polling stations. Up till now, Pervez Khan Khattak of PTI leads with 82118 votes while Khan Pervez from PPP is on 2nd position with 35658 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Muhammad Sher Ali - IND, Ijaz Ul Haq - IND, Ihrar Khan - IND, Ayesha Gulalai Wazir - PTI-G.

