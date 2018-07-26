Thu July 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

NA 38 Results - Dera Ismail Khan 1 Election - Ali Ameen Khan Gandapur (PTI) leads...

NA-38 Results of Dera Ismail Khan 2 for Election 2018 has been received from 24% polling stations. Up till now, Ali Ameen Khan Gandapur of PTI leads with 80236 votes while Moulana Fazal Ur Rehman from MMA is on 2nd position with 45457 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Muhammad Ali Raza - IND, Faisal Karim Khan Kundi - PPPP, Dawar Khan Kundi - IND, Waqar Ahmad Khan - IND, Makhdum Syed Murid Kazim Shah - IND, Muhammad Naeem Khan - IND, Obaid Ur Rehman - IND, Syed Hasnain Mohy Ud Din Gillani - IND, Hameed Ullah Khan Qadri - IND, Hafeezullah - TLP, Chohdry Siraj Ud Din - IND, Akhtar Saeed - PML-N, Ahmad Kundi - IND.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-38 Dera Ismail Khan 1.

