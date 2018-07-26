NA 39 Results - Dera Ismail Khan 2 Election - Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh (PTI) leads...

NA-39 Results of Dera Ismail Khan 2 for Election 2018 has been received from 36% polling stations. Up till now, Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh of PTI leads with 79,150 votes while Moulana Fazal Ur Rehman from MMA is on 2nd position with 51,920 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Irfan Ullah Khan - IND, Asmat Ullah - IND, Qaizar Khan - IND, Muhammad Aftab Inayat - IND, Muhammad Maqbool - ATP, Muhammad Amir - IND, Alhaj Sardar Umar Farooq Khan - IND, Obaid Ur Rehman - IND, Ehtasham Ullah Khan - IND, Nurang Khan - PPPP, Muhammad Akbar Khan - IND, Faisal Karim Khan Kundi - IND, Waqar Ahmad Khan - IND.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-39 Dera Ismail Khan 2.