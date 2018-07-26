NA 91 Results - Sargodha 4 Election - Chaudhary Amir Sultan Cheema (PTI) leads...

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NA-91 Results of Sargodha 4 for Election 2018 has been received from 9% polling stations. Up till now, Chaudhary Amir Sultan Cheema of PTI leads with 9,484 votes while Doctor Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti from PML-N is on 2nd position with 9,403 votes.
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Nadeem Awan - TLI, Najaf Ali Bhatti - IND, Muhammad Ali - IND, Muhammad Shahzad - IND, Muhammad Sarwar Bhatti - IND, Adil Rehman - IND, Khawar Javed - IND, Hafiz Farhan Ahmad - MMA, Hafiz Talha Saeed - AAT, Choudhary Mubashir Ahmad - PML-Jinnah, Tariq Mehmood Gujjar - PPPP.
We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-91 Sargodha 4.
