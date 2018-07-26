NA 80 Results - Gujranwala 2 Election - Chaudhry Mehmood Bashir Virk (PML-N) leads...

NA-80 Results of Gujranwala 2 for Election 2018 has been received from 32% polling stations. Up till now, Chaudhry Mehmood Bashir Virk of PML-N leads with 1,08,653 votes while Tariq Mehmood from PTI is on 2nd position with 71,937 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Muhammad Ubaid Ullah - MMA, Muhammad Aslam - IND, Muhammad Aslam - IND, Muhammad Arshad - IND, Muhammad Ahmed - TLP, Aziz Ahmed - IND, Amir Yakoob Warraich - IND, Shazia Bano Mazhar Javaid - IND, Sultan Ahmad Warraich - IND, Zain Ali Bhatti - IND, Rao Ikram Ali Khan - PPPP, Rana Naeem Ul Rehman Khan - IND, Zabeeh Ullah Balaggan - AAT, Imtiaz Safdar Warraich - IND.

