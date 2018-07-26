Thu July 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NA 80 Results - Gujranwala 2 Election - Chaudhry Mehmood Bashir Virk (PML-N) leads...

NA-80 Results of Gujranwala 2 for Election 2018 has been received from 32% polling stations. Up till now, Chaudhry Mehmood Bashir Virk of PML-N leads with 1,08,653 votes while Tariq Mehmood from PTI is on 2nd position with 71,937 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Muhammad Ubaid Ullah - MMA, Muhammad Aslam - IND, Muhammad Aslam - IND, Muhammad Arshad - IND, Muhammad Ahmed - TLP, Aziz Ahmed - IND, Amir Yakoob Warraich - IND, Shazia Bano Mazhar Javaid - IND, Sultan Ahmad Warraich - IND, Zain Ali Bhatti - IND, Rao Ikram Ali Khan - PPPP, Rana Naeem Ul Rehman Khan - IND, Zabeeh Ullah Balaggan - AAT, Imtiaz Safdar Warraich - IND.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-80 Gujranwala 2.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

NA 90 Results - Sargodha 3 Election - Chaudhary Hamid Hameed (PML-N) leads...

NA 90 Results - Sargodha 3 Election - Chaudhary Hamid Hameed (PML-N) leads...
PML-N to play strong opposition role

PML-N to play strong opposition role
NA 25 Results - NA 25 Nowshera 1 Election - Pervez Khan Khattak (PTI) leads...

NA 25 Results - NA 25 Nowshera 1 Election - Pervez Khan Khattak (PTI) leads...
NA 38 Results - Dera Ismail Khan 1 Election - Ali Ameen Khan Gandapur (PTI) leads...

NA 38 Results - Dera Ismail Khan 1 Election - Ali Ameen Khan Gandapur (PTI) leads...
Load More load more