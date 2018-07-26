NA 105 Results - Faisalabad 5 Election - Muhammad Masood Nazir (IND) leads...

NA-105 Results of Faisalabad 5 for Election 2018 has been received from 63% polling stations. Up till now, Muhammad Masood Nazir of IND leads with 64,077 votes while Raza Nasrullah from IND is on 2nd position with 54,904 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Nawaz Ahmed Cheema - IND, Mian Moazzam Farooq - IND, Nadeem Hayat Khan - IND

, Muhammad Qasim Farooq - IND, Umar Farooq - IND, Tariq Ali - PMA, Ahsan Raza - IND, Ibrar Hussain - TLP, Asif Touseef - PTI, Mian Muhammad Farooq - PML-N, Mohammad Aijaz Chaudhary - PTI, Mohammad Ejaz Chaudhary - PPPP.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-105 Faisalabad 5.