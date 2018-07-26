NA 136 Results - Lahore 14 Election - Malik Muhamad Afzal Khokhar (PMLN) leads...

NA-136 Results of Lahore 14 for Election 2018 has been received from 76% polling stations. Up till now, Malik Muhamad Afzal Khokhar of PMLN leads with 88,831 votes while Malik Asad Ali Khokhar from PTI is on 2nd position with 44,669 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Jamil Ahmed - PPPP, Muhammad Younus - IND, Muhammad Khan Bhatti - IND, Muhammad Ahmed Majeed - TLP, Irfan Shafi Khokhar - IND, Shabbir Ahmed - IND, Sardar Kamil Umar - IND, Sardar Adil Umar - IND, Zubair Ahmed - IND, Khalid Mehmood - IND, Chaudhry Ahmed Hussain - PPP-SB, Nizam Din - MMA, Munir Ahmed - IND.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-136 Lahore 14.