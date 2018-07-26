NA 131 Results - Lahore 9 Election - Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi (PTI) leads

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NA 131 Results of Lahore 9 for Election 2018 has been received from polling stations. Up till now, Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi of PTI leads with 84313 votes while Khawaja Saad Rafique from PML-N is on 2nd position with 83633 votes.
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Mian Zahid Islam Anjum - IND, Jawad Ahmed - BPP, Muzaffar Ali - PTI-G, Humayun Akhtar Khan - IND, Faheem Ahmed Khan Lodhi - IND, Tahir Aslam - ST, Waqar Nadeem Waraich - MMA, Muhammad Mudassir - PJDP, Nadeem Ahmed - IND, Shoaib Ullah Cheema - IND, Muhammad Jahangir Dogar - IND, Zeba Ehsaan - PML-Q, Asim Mehmood - PPPP, Syed Murtaza Hasan - TLP
We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA 131 Lahore 9.
