Thu July 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

NA 131 Results - Lahore 9 Election - Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi (PTI) leads

NA 131 Results of Lahore 9 for Election 2018 has been received from  polling stations. Up till now, Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi of PTI leads with 84313 votes while Khawaja Saad Rafique from PML-N is on 2nd position with 83633 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Mian Zahid Islam Anjum - IND, Jawad Ahmed - BPP, Muzaffar Ali - PTI-G, Humayun Akhtar Khan - IND, Faheem Ahmed Khan Lodhi - IND, Tahir Aslam - ST, Waqar Nadeem Waraich - MMA, Muhammad Mudassir - PJDP, Nadeem Ahmed - IND, Shoaib Ullah Cheema - IND, Muhammad Jahangir Dogar - IND, Zeba Ehsaan - PML-Q, Asim Mehmood - PPPP, Syed Murtaza Hasan - TLP

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA 131 Lahore 9.


