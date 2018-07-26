Thu July 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

NA 7 Results - Lower Dir 2 Election - Muhammad Bashir Khan (PTI) leads...

NA-7 Results of Lower Dir 2 for Election 2018 has been received from 74% polling stations. Up till now, Muhammad Bashir Khan of PTI leads with 63,017 votes while Siraj Ul Haq from MMA is on 2nd position with 46,040 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Syed Shahid Ahmad Jan - PPPP, Mubarak Jan - IND, Muhammad Khalid - AAT, Abdul Ghaffar Khan - APML, Nazir Khan - ANP, Sobia Shahid - PML-N

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-7 Lower Dir 2.

