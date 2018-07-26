Thu July 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

NA 22 Results - Mardan 3 Election - Ali Muhammad Khan (PTI) leads...

NA-22 Results of Mardan 3 for Election 2018 has been received from 21% polling stations. Up till now, Ali Muhammad Khan of PTI leads with 58,577 votes while Maulana Muhammad Qasim from MMA is on 2nd position with 56,318 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Azmat Ali - PML-Zia, Ahsanullah - TLP, Malik Aman Khan - ANP, Shoaib Alam Khan - PPPP, Jamshaid Khan - PML-N.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-22 Mardan 3.

