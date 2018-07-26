ECP confirms receiving 82 percent election results

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday said that it has so far received 82 percent results of national and provincial assemblies’ constituencies.

According to an official of ECP, the Returning Officers throughout the country have announced 90 percent unofficial results while the turnout remained around 55 percent.

The ECP has so far received results of 120 constituencies of National Assembly from Punjab, 42 from Sindh, 35 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and seven from Balochistan while it also received results of 265 provincial assembly constituencies from Punjab, 105 from Sindh, 86 from KPK and 35 from Balochistan.Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ali Muhammad has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-22 Mardan-III by securing 58,577 votes.

PTI’s candidate Gul Zafar Khan has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-41 Tribal Area-II by securing 22,730 votes.

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) candidate Muhammad Riaz has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-123 Lahore-I by securing 97,193 votes.

PTI’s candidate, Chaudhry Farrukh Altaf has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-66 Jhelum-I by securing 112,356 votes. PTI’s candidate Arbab Amir Ayub has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-28 Peshawar-II by securing 74,414 votes.

PTI’s candidate Asad Umar has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-54 Islamabad-3 by securing 56,945 votes. PTI’s candidate Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-52 Islamabad-I by securing 64,690 votes.

Muttahida Majlis Amal (MMA) candidate Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-01 Chitral by securing 26,133 votes. Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian’s (PPPP) candidate Sajid Hussain Turi has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-46 Tribal Area-VII by securing 21,461 votes.

PTI’s candidate Malik Karamat Ali has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-135 Lahore XIII by securing 64,765 votes. PTI’s candidate Saleem Rehman has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-03 Swat-2 by securing 68,162 votes.

PTI’s candidate Asif Khan has won election from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly constituency PK-76 Peshawar-11 by securing 18,041 votes.

Sheikh Fayaz of Pakistan Muslim League-N has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-176 Rahim Yar Khan-II by securing 78,536 votes.

PTI’s Jawad Hussain has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-47 Tribal Area-viii by securing 11,102 votes.

PPPP’s candidate Zulfiqar Ali Kumario has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-199 Shikarpur-II by securing 55,957.