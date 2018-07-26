Thu July 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

NA 102 Results - Faisalabad 2 Election -Nawab Sher Waseer leads.....


NA 102 Results of Faisalabad 2 for Election 2018 has been received from polling stations. Up till now,Nawab Sher Waseer of PTI leads with 109708 votes whileMuhammad Talaal Chaudhry from PML-N is on 2nd position with 97869 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Chaudhary Muhammad Tayyab Arif - IND,Sanaullah Qamar Bajwa - IND,Muhammad Kamran - MP,Muhammad Shahjahan Khan - PPPP,Muhammad Bilal Badar - IND,Muhammad Akram Chaudhary - IND,Muhammad Ashraf Chaudhary - IND,Kashif Altaf - AAT,Umar Wasi Chaudhary - IND,Irfan Shahid Wassir - IND,Syed Tayyab Raza Shah - TLP,Sadia Akhtar - IND,Riaz Ahmed - PPPP,Rasheed Ahmed Khan Rana - APML.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA 102 Faisalabad 2.






