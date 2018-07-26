NA 102 Results - Faisalabad 2 Election -Nawab Sher Waseer leads.....

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NA 102 Results of Faisalabad 2 for Election 2018 has been received from polling stations. Up till now,Nawab Sher Waseer of PTI leads with 109708 votes whileMuhammad Talaal Chaudhry from PML-N is on 2nd position with 97869 votes.
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Chaudhary Muhammad Tayyab Arif - IND,Sanaullah Qamar Bajwa - IND,Muhammad Kamran - MP,Muhammad Shahjahan Khan - PPPP,Muhammad Bilal Badar - IND,Muhammad Akram Chaudhary - IND,Muhammad Ashraf Chaudhary - IND,Kashif Altaf - AAT,Umar Wasi Chaudhary - IND,Irfan Shahid Wassir - IND,Syed Tayyab Raza Shah - TLP,Sadia Akhtar - IND,Riaz Ahmed - PPPP,Rasheed Ahmed Khan Rana - APML.
We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA 102 Faisalabad 2.
NA 102 Results of Faisalabad 2 for Election 2018 has been received from polling stations. Up till now,Nawab Sher Waseer of PTI leads with 109708 votes whileMuhammad Talaal Chaudhry from PML-N is on 2nd position with 97869 votes.
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Chaudhary Muhammad Tayyab Arif - IND,Sanaullah Qamar Bajwa - IND,Muhammad Kamran - MP,Muhammad Shahjahan Khan - PPPP,Muhammad Bilal Badar - IND,Muhammad Akram Chaudhary - IND,Muhammad Ashraf Chaudhary - IND,Kashif Altaf - AAT,Umar Wasi Chaudhary - IND,Irfan Shahid Wassir - IND,Syed Tayyab Raza Shah - TLP,Sadia Akhtar - IND,Riaz Ahmed - PPPP,Rasheed Ahmed Khan Rana - APML.
We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA 102 Faisalabad 2.
Comments