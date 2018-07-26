NA 102 Results - Faisalabad 2 Election - NAWAB SHER leads.....

NA 102 Results of Faisalabad 2 for Election 2018 has been received from 54.67% polling stations. Up till now, Nawab Sher of PTI leads with 10,9708 votes while MUHAMMAD TALLAL BADAR from PML-N is on 2nd position with 97,869 votes.



Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are MUHAMMAD SHAHJAHAN KHAN of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians got 19,546 votes. SYED TAYYAB RAZA SHAH of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan got 16,091 votes. MUHAMMAD AKRAM CHAUHDARY of Independent got 8,573 votes. KASHIF ALTAF of Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek got 6,127 votes. MUHAMMAD KAMRAN of Move on Pakistan got 1,874 votes. UMAIR WASI CHOUDHARY of Independent got 1,844 votes. IRFAN SHAHID WASSIR of Independent got 1,361 votes. RIAZ AHMAD of Pakistan Peoples Party (Shaheed Bhutto) got 975 votes. RASHEED AHMAD KHAN RANA of All Pakistan Muslim League got 714 votes. CHAUDHARY MUHAMMAD TAYYAB ARIF of Independent got 561 votes. MUHAMMAD BILAL BADAR of Independent got 472 votes. SADIA AKHTAR of Independent got 295 votes. SANAULLAH QAMAR BAJWA of Independent got 115 votes and MUHAMMAD ASHRAF CHAUDHARY of Independent got 67 votes.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA 102 Faisalabad 2.



