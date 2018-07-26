NA 139 Results - Kasur 3 Election - Rana Muhammad Ishaq Khan (PMLN) leads...

NA-139 Results of Kasur 3 for Election 2018 has been received from 56% polling stations. Up till now, Rana Muhammad Ishaq Khan of PMLN leads with 65,331 votes while Azeem Ud Din Zahid from PTI is on 2nd position with 62,129 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Syed Maqsood Ali Shah - TLP, Irshad Muzamil - APP, Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai - IND, Muhammad Mirza - IND, Gulam Murtaza - IND, Atta Muhammad - IND, Abdul Azeez Azeez - IND, Syed Muhammad Amaar Qazmi - IND, Syed Raza Abbas - PPPP, Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai - IND, Sardar Iqbal Atta Sukhera - IND, Zaeem Ue Din Abid - IND, Rana Liaquat Ali Khan - PTI-N, Ijaz Ali Bhatti - IND, Arshad Ali - IND.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-139 Kasur 3.