Thu July 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NA 2 Results - Swat 1 Election - Haider Ali Khan (PTI) leads

 NA-2 Results of Swat 1 for Election 2018 has been received from polling stations. Up till now, Haider Ali Khan of PTI leads with 61,687 votes while Amir Muqam from PML-N is on 2nd position with 41,125 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Naveed Iqbal - MMA, Mumtaz Ahmad - ANP, Amjad Ali Khan - PPPP, Ibadullah Khan - IND, Muhammad Mukhtar - PkMAP, Miraj Muhammad - IND.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-2 Swat 1.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

NA 200 Results - Larkana 1 Election - Rashid Mehmood Soomro (MMA) leads...

NA 200 Results - Larkana 1 Election - Rashid Mehmood Soomro (MMA) leads...
NA 72 Results - Sialkot 1 Election - Armaghan Subhani (PML-N) leads

NA 72 Results - Sialkot 1 Election - Armaghan Subhani (PML-N) leads
NA 8 Results - Malakand Election - Junaid Akbar (PTI) leads...

NA 8 Results - Malakand Election - Junaid Akbar (PTI) leads...
NA 253 Results - Karachi Central 1 Election - Usama Qadri (MQM-P) leads...

NA 253 Results - Karachi Central 1 Election - Usama Qadri (MQM-P) leads...
Load More load more