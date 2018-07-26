NA 2 Results - Swat 1 Election - Haider Ali Khan (PTI) leads

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NA-2 Results of Swat 1 for Election 2018 has been received from polling stations. Up till now, Haider Ali Khan of PTI leads with 61,687 votes while Amir Muqam from PML-N is on 2nd position with 41,125 votes.
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Naveed Iqbal - MMA, Mumtaz Ahmad - ANP, Amjad Ali Khan - PPPP, Ibadullah Khan - IND, Muhammad Mukhtar - PkMAP, Miraj Muhammad - IND.
We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-2 Swat 1.
Comments