NA 78 Results - Narowal 2 Election - Ahsan Iqbal (PML-N) leads

NA 78 Results of Narowal 2 for Election 2018 has been received from polling stations. Up till now, Ahsan Iqbal of PML-N leads with 159651 votes while Abrar Ul Haq from PTI is on 2nd position with 88250 votes.



Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Faiza Rafiuqe - IND, Jalal Uddin - IND, Javaid Safdar Khalon - IND, Rashid Mehmood Khan - TLP, Badar Hassan Chaudhry - IND, Anwar Ul Haq But - IND, Shujat Ahmed Khan - IND, Mureed Hussain - IND.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA 78 Narowal 2.