NA 192 Results - Dera Ghazi Khan 4 - Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari (PTI) leads..





NA 192 Results of Dera Ghazi Khan 4 for Election 2018 has been received from polling stations. Up till now, Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari of PTI leads with 80522 votes while Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharifis on 2nd position with 67608 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Makhdoom Syed Ejaz Hussain Naqvi - PJDP,Syed Munir Hussain - TLP,Sardar Muhammad Irfan Ullah Khosa - PPPP,Ahmad Bakhsh - AAT.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA 192 Dera Ghazi Khan 4.




















