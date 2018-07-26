NA 200 Results - Larkana 1 Election - Rashid Mehmood Soomro (MMA) leads...

NA-200 Results of Larkana 1 for Election 2018 has been received from 14% polling stations. Up till now, Rashid Mehmood Soomro of MMA leads with 13,878 votes while Bilawal Bhutto Zardari from PPPP is on 2nd position with 12,915 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Mushtaque Hussain Burio - IND, Mehboob Ali - PSP, Muhabat Ali - IND, Gul Hassan - IND, Ghulam Murtaza - IND, Inayat Ali Umrani - PPP-SB, Ali Nawaz Kunbhar - ST, Azizullah Bhutto - IND, Abid Hussain - IND, Zaheer Khan - IND, Tarique Hussain - IND, Tariq Hussain - IND, Khair Muhammad - IND, Bashir Ahmed - IND, Halima Bhutto - PTI, Ghulam Murtiza - IND.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-200 Larkana 1.