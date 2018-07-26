Thu July 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

NA 8 Results - Malakand Election - Junaid Akbar (PTI) leads...

NA-8 Results of Malakand for Election 2018 has been received from 100% polling stations. Up till now, Junaid Akbar of PTI leads with 81,310 votes while Bilawal Bhutto Zardari from PPPP is on 2nd position with 43,724 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Taj Badshah - APML, Alamgir - IND, Muhammad Khan - IND, Inam Ullah Khan - ANP, Amir Nawab - PML-N, Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan - MMA, Fazal Muhammad - IND, Mian Gul Khurram - IND, Zafaryab Khan - QWP, Shams Ul Haq - IND, Hussain Khan - IND.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-8 Malakand.

