NA 253 Results - Karachi Central 1 Election - Usama Qadri (MQM-P) leads...

NA-253 Results of Karachi Central 1 for Election 2018 has been received from 44% polling stations. Up till now, Usama Qadri of MQM-P leads with 20,043 votes while Muhammad Ashraf Jabbar from PTI is on 2nd position with 16,592 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Khalid Mumtaz - PML-N, Syed Mustafa Kamal - PSP, Zain Ul Abidin - PKI, Khuwaja Izhar Ul Hassan -IND, Choudry Muhammad Javed Ishaq - PPPP, Sarwat Ejaz - ST, Muneem Zafar Khan - MMA, Muhammad Usman - IND, Muhammad Abid - JUP-N, Muhammad Farooq Khan - MQM-H, Muhammad Anzar Siddiq - IND, Muhammad Amjad Ali - TLP, Amber Naeem - APML, Omar Umari - IND, Abdul Waseem - IND, Abdul Haqeem Quaid - PBP.

