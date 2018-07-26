Thu July 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

NA 200 Results - Larkana 1 Election -Rashid Mehmood Soomro MMA leads...


 NA 200 Results of Larkana 1 for Election 2018 has been received from  polling stations. Up till now, Rashid Mehmood Soomro of MMA leads with 13878 votes while Bilawal Bhutto Zardari from PPP is on 2nd position with 12915 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Ghulam Murtiza - IND,Mushtaque Hussain Burio - IND,Mehboob Ali - PSP,Muhabat Ali - IND,Gul Hassan - IND,Ghulam Murtaza - IND,Inayat Ali Umrani - PPP-SB,Ali Nawaz Kunbhar - ST,Azizullah Bhutto - IND,Abid Hussain - IND,Zaheer Khan - IND,Tarique Hussain - IND,Khair Muhammad - IND,Bashir Ahmed - IND,Halima Bhutto - PTI.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA 200 Larkana  1.





