Thu July 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NA 253 Results - Karachi Central 1 Election - Usama Qadri (MQM-P) leads...

NA-253 Results of Karachi Central 1 for Election 2018 has been received from 44% polling stations. Up till now, Usama Qadri of  MQM-P  leads with 20,043 votes while Muhammad Ashraf Jabbar from PTI is on 2nd position with 16,592 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Khalid Mumtaz - PML-N, Syed Mustafa Kamal - PSP, Zain Ul Abidin - PKI, Khuwaja Izhar Ul Hassan - IND, Choudry Muhammad Javed Ishaq - PPPP, Sarwat Ejaz - ST, Muneem Zafar Khan - MMA, Muhammad Usman - IND, Muhammad Abid - JUP-N, Muhammad Farooq Khan - MQM-H, Muhammad Anzar Siddiq - IND, Muhammad Amjad Ali - TLP, Amber Naeem - APML, Omar Umari - IND, Abdul Waseem - IND and Abdul Haqeem Quaid - PBP.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA 253 Karachi Central 1. 



Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Chaudhry Nisar wins PP-10 election

Chaudhry Nisar wins PP-10 election
NA 29 Results - Peshawar 3 Election - Nasir Khan Mosa Zai (PTI) leads...

NA 29 Results - Peshawar 3 Election - Nasir Khan Mosa Zai (PTI) leads...
NA 255 Results - Karachi Central 3 Election - Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui (MQM-P) leads...

NA 255 Results - Karachi Central 3 Election - Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui (MQM-P) leads...
NA 28 Results - Peshawar 2 Election - Arbab Amir Ayub (PTI) leads...

NA 28 Results - Peshawar 2 Election - Arbab Amir Ayub (PTI) leads...
Load More load more