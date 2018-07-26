Thu July 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

NA 28 Results - Peshawar 2 Election - Arbab Amir Ayub (PTI) leads...

NA-28 Results of Peshawar 2 for Election 2018 has been received from 41% polling stations. Up till now, Arbab Amir Ayub of PTI leads with 74,414 votes while Sabir Hussain Awan from MMA is on 2nd position with 27,292 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Muhammad Intikhab Khan - PML-N, Shafie Akbar - ANP and Ikram Ullah - TLP.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-28 Peshawar 2.


