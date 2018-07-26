Thu July 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NA 251 Results - Karachi West 4 Election - Syed Amin Ul Haq (MQM-P) leads...

NA- 251 Results of Karachi West 4 for Election 2018 has been received from 34% polling stations. Up till now, Syed Amin Ul Haq of MQM-P leads with 18,996 votes while Mohammad Aslam  from PTI is on 2nd position with 11,360 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Mohammad Laeeque Khan - MMA, Ziarat Khan - IND, Asif Salem - IND, Iqra Muzzammal - AAT, Naeem Ullah - PMA, Moahammad Nehal Malik - PSP, Mohammad Mumtaz Ansari - TLP, Jameel Zia - PPPP, Fahad Shafiq - PML-N, Syed Shahid Iqbal - IND, Sohail Khan - APML.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-251 Karachi East 4.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

NA 71 Results - Gujrat 4 Election - Muhammad Ilyas Chuadhry (PTI) leads...

NA 71 Results - Gujrat 4 Election - Muhammad Ilyas Chuadhry (PTI) leads...
NA 2 Results - Swat 1 Election - Haider Ali Khan (PTI) leads

NA 2 Results - Swat 1 Election - Haider Ali Khan (PTI) leads
NA 78 Results - Narowal 2 Election - Ahsan Iqbal (PML-N) leads

NA 78 Results - Narowal 2 Election - Ahsan Iqbal (PML-N) leads
NA 69 Results - Gujrat 2 Election - Chaudry Pervaiz Elahi (PML-Q) leads

NA 69 Results - Gujrat 2 Election - Chaudry Pervaiz Elahi (PML-Q) leads
Load More load more