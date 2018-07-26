NA 251 Results - Karachi West 4 Election - Syed Amin Ul Haq (MQM-P) leads...

NA- 251 Results of Karachi West 4 for Election 2018 has been received from 34% polling stations. Up till now, Syed Amin Ul Haq of MQM-P leads with 18,996 votes while Mohammad Aslam from PTI is on 2nd position with 11,360 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Mohammad Laeeque Khan - MMA, Ziarat Khan - IND, Asif Salem - IND, Iqra Muzzammal - AAT, Naeem Ullah - PMA, Moahammad Nehal Malik - PSP, Mohammad Mumtaz Ansari - TLP, Jameel Zia - PPPP, Fahad Shafiq - PML-N, Syed Shahid Iqbal - IND, Sohail Khan - APML.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-251 Karachi East 4.