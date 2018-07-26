NA 63 Results - Rawalpindi 7 Election - Ghulam Sarvar Khan (PTI) leads...

NA-63 Results of Rawalpindi 7 for Election 2018 has been received from 64% polling stations. Up till now, Ghulam Sarvar Khan of PTI leads with 10,2267 votes while Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan from IND is on 2nd position with 66,610 votes.



Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Muhammad Waqas Khan - MMA, Muhammad Ejaz Ahmed - TLP, Mumtaz Khan - PML-N, Syed Ishrat Ali Zaidi - PPPP, Tahir Mehmood - IND and Muhammad Sarwar - IND.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-63 Rawalpindi 7.