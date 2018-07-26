Thu July 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

PP 173 Results - Lahore 30 Election - Sarfaraz Hussain (PTI) leads

 

PP 173 Results of Lahore 30 for Election 2018 has been received from  polling stations. Up till now, Sarfaraz Hussain of PTI leads with 29,686 votes while Irfan Shafi Khokhar from IND is on 2nd position with 27,644 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Sagheer Haider Bhatti - IND, Mian Muhammad Jamil - IND, Mian Sagheer Ahmed - IND, Ali Pervaiz Malik - PML-N, Muhammad Nawaz - IND, Muhammad Jahangir - IND, Fayyaz Hussain Shah - TLP, Irfan Ali - IND, Rubina Sohail Butt - PPPP, Zikrullah Mujahid - MMA, Amjad Ali - IND. 

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP 173 Lahore 30.


