PP 169 Results - Lahore 26 Election - Akhtar Hussain (PML-N) leads

PP 169 Results of Karachi East 4 for Election 2018 has been received from polling stations. Up till now, Akhtar Hussain of PML-N leads with 23,059 votes while Nakash Saleem from PTI is on 2nd position with 9255 votes.
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Yasir Tufail - IND, Yousuf Shouqat - APML, Noba Asif - NP, Muhammad Ramzan - IND, Nasir Mehmood - PPPP, Amir Riaz Qureshi - IND, Shaukat Ali - TLP, Salamat Ali Chishti - TLI, Sardar Muhammad Amir - IND, Zaid Ahmed - IND, Rana Tauqeer Asif - IJI, Rana Iqbal Hussain - IND, Jafar Hussain - IND, Amjad Ali - IND.
We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP 169 Lahore 26.
