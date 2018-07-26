Thu July 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

PP 169 Results - Lahore 26 Election - Akhtar Hussain (PML-N) leads

PP 169 Results of Karachi East 4 for Election 2018 has been received from  polling stations. Up till now, Akhtar Hussain of PML-N leads with 23,059 votes while Nakash Saleem  from PTI is on 2nd position with 9255 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Yasir Tufail - IND, Yousuf Shouqat - APML, Noba Asif - NP, Muhammad Ramzan - IND, Nasir Mehmood - PPPP, Amir Riaz Qureshi - IND, Shaukat Ali - TLP, Salamat Ali Chishti - TLI, Sardar Muhammad Amir - IND, Zaid Ahmed - IND, Rana Tauqeer Asif - IJI, Rana Iqbal Hussain - IND, Jafar Hussain - IND, Amjad Ali - IND.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP 169 Lahore 26.

NA 30 Results - Peshawar 4 Election - Sher Ali Arbab (PTI) leads...
Jibran Nasir to contest NA-247 results after election loss
Chaudhry Nisar wins PP-10 election
NA 29 Results - Peshawar 3 Election - Nasir Khan Mosa Zai (PTI) leads...
