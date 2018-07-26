Thu July 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NA 242 Results - Karachi East 1 Election - Saif Ur Rehman (PTI) leads...

NA-242 Results of Karachi East 1 for Election 2018 has been received from 40% polling stations. Up till now, Saif Ur Rehman of PTI leads with 9,923 votes while Muhammad Iqbal from PPPP is on 2nd position with 3,953 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Asadullah Bhutto - MMA, Bedal Masroor Badvi - SUP, Kishwar Zehra - MQM-P, Hassan Sabir - PSP, Noor Muhammad - IND, Noorullah - ANP, Noorullah - PkMAP, Manzoor Ahmed - PKI-Ch Anwar, Muzammil Iqbal Hashmi - AAT, Muhammad Asghar Ali - PMA, Kiran Zehra Kazmi - ATP, Abdul Ghani - IND, Syed Muhammad Waqas Hashmi - TLP, Syed Abdul Bari - IND, Zohaib Umar Laghari - IND, Sharafat Khan - PML-N, Pir Umar Ud Din Zaffar - IND.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA 242 Karachi East 1.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

NA 200 Results - Larkana 1 Election -Rashid Mehmood Soomro MMA leads...

NA 200 Results - Larkana 1 Election -Rashid Mehmood Soomro MMA leads...
NA 3 Results - Swat 2 Election - Saleem Rehman (PTI) leads

NA 3 Results - Swat 2 Election - Saleem Rehman (PTI) leads
NA 30 Results - Peshawar 4 Election - Sher Ali Arbab (PTI) leads...

NA 30 Results - Peshawar 4 Election - Sher Ali Arbab (PTI) leads...
Jibran Nasir to contest NA-247 results after election loss

Jibran Nasir to contest NA-247 results after election loss
Load More load more