NA 242 Results - Karachi East 1 Election - Saif Ur Rehman (PTI) leads...

NA-242 Results of Karachi East 1 for Election 2018 has been received from 40% polling stations. Up till now, Saif Ur Rehman of PTI leads with 9,923 votes while Muhammad Iqbal from PPPP is on 2nd position with 3,953 votes.



Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Asadullah Bhutto - MMA, Bedal Masroor Badvi - SUP, Kishwar Zehra - MQM-P, Hassan Sabir - PSP, Noor Muhammad - IND, Noorullah - ANP, Noorullah - PkMAP, Manzoor Ahmed - PKI-Ch Anwar, Muzammil Iqbal Hashmi - AAT, Muhammad Asghar Ali - PMA, Kiran Zehra Kazmi - ATP, Abdul Ghani - IND, Syed Muhammad Waqas Hashmi - TLP, Syed Abdul Bari - IND, Zohaib Umar Laghari - IND, Sharafat Khan - PML-N, Pir Umar Ud Din Zaffar - IND.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA 242 Karachi East 1.