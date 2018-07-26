NA 59 Results - Rawalpindi 3 Election - Ghulam Sarvar Khan (PTI) leads...

NA-59 Results of Rawalpindi 3 for Election 2018 has been received from 20% polling stations. Up till now, Ghulam Sarvar Khan of PTI leads with 89,055 votes while Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan from IND is on 2nd position with 66,369 votes and Raja Qamar Ul Islam from PML-N is on 3rd position with 18 votes.



Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Malik Muhammad Taj - TLP, Molana Abdul Ghafar Ghufari Toheedi - MMA, Ajmal Sabir Raja - PTI, Chaudhry Muhammad Kamran Ali Khan - PPPP, Safdar Ali Khan - IND, Tariq Bashir Raja - IND and Muhammad Ameen Khan - IND.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-59 Rawalpindi 3.