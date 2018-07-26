NA 57 Results (60%) - Rawalpindi 1 Election - Sadaqat Ali Abbasi (PTI) leads...

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NA-57 Results of Rawalpindi 1 for Election 2018 has been received from 60% polling stations. Up till now, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi of PTI leads with 97,104 votes while Shahid Khaqan Abbasi from PML-N is on 2nd position with 91,381 votes.
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Muhammad Muneeb Satti - ST, Sardar Mohsin Akhter Abbasi - IND, Raja Tariq Mehmood Janjua - IND, Mehreen Anwar Raja - PPPP and Samina Shahid - IND.
We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-57 Rawalpindi 1.
NA-57 Results of Rawalpindi 1 for Election 2018 has been received from 60% polling stations. Up till now, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi of PTI leads with 97,104 votes while Shahid Khaqan Abbasi from PML-N is on 2nd position with 91,381 votes.
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Muhammad Muneeb Satti - ST, Sardar Mohsin Akhter Abbasi - IND, Raja Tariq Mehmood Janjua - IND, Mehreen Anwar Raja - PPPP and Samina Shahid - IND.
We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-57 Rawalpindi 1.
Comments