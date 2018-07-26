NA 57 Results (60%) - Rawalpindi 1 Election - Sadaqat Ali Abbasi (PTI) leads...

NA-57 Results of Rawalpindi 1 for Election 2018 has been received from 60% polling stations. Up till now, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi of PTI leads with 97,104 votes while Shahid Khaqan Abbasi from PML-N is on 2nd position with 91,381 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Muhammad Muneeb Satti - ST, Sardar Mohsin Akhter Abbasi - IND, Raja Tariq Mehmood Janjua - IND, Mehreen Anwar Raja - PPPP and Samina Shahid - IND.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-57 Rawalpindi 1.



