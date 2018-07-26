NA 247 Results (38%) - Karachi South 2 Election - Dr Arif Ur Rehman Alvi (PTI) leads...

NA-247 Results of Karachi South 2 for Election 2018 has been received from 38% polling stations. Up till now, Dr Arif Ur Rehman Alvi of PTI leads with 31,202 votes while Dr Farooq Sattar from MQM-P is on 2nd position with 8,452 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Nasreen Jalil - IND, Mati Ur Rehman - IND, Abdul Aziz Memon - PPPP, Mohammad Jibran Nasir - IND, Syed Zaman Ali Jaffery - TLP, Fauzia Kasuri - PSP, Fauzia Aqeel Lari - IND, Ghazia Ali - GDA, Abdul Wahab - PJDP, Abdul Habib - IND, Abdul Jalil Khan - IND, Syed Mansoob Hasan - IND, Rajkumar - IND, Deedar Ali - IND, Jawed Iqbal Khan - MQM-H, Aftab Hussain Lakho - IND, Ali Nawab - ST, Afnan Ullah Khan - PML-N, Nadir Khan Jamali - IND, Naeem Uddin - IND and Mohammad Hussain Mehenti - MMA.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA 247 Karachi South 2.







