NA 247 Results (38%) - Karachi South 2 Election - Dr Arif Ur Rehman Alvi (PTI) leads...

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NA-247 Results of Karachi South 2 for Election 2018 has been received from 38% polling stations. Up till now, Dr Arif Ur Rehman Alvi of PTI leads with 31,202 votes while Dr Farooq Sattar from MQM-P is on 2nd position with 8,452 votes.
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Nasreen Jalil - IND, Mati Ur Rehman - IND, Abdul Aziz Memon - PPPP, Mohammad Jibran Nasir - IND, Syed Zaman Ali Jaffery - TLP, Fauzia Kasuri - PSP, Fauzia Aqeel Lari - IND, Ghazia Ali - GDA, Abdul Wahab - PJDP, Abdul Habib - IND, Abdul Jalil Khan - IND, Syed Mansoob Hasan - IND, Rajkumar - IND, Deedar Ali - IND, Jawed Iqbal Khan - MQM-H, Aftab Hussain Lakho - IND, Ali Nawab - ST, Afnan Ullah Khan - PML-N, Nadir Khan Jamali - IND, Naeem Uddin - IND and Mohammad Hussain Mehenti - MMA.
We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA 247 Karachi South 2.
NA-247 Results of Karachi South 2 for Election 2018 has been received from 38% polling stations. Up till now, Dr Arif Ur Rehman Alvi of PTI leads with 31,202 votes while Dr Farooq Sattar from MQM-P is on 2nd position with 8,452 votes.
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Nasreen Jalil - IND, Mati Ur Rehman - IND, Abdul Aziz Memon - PPPP, Mohammad Jibran Nasir - IND, Syed Zaman Ali Jaffery - TLP, Fauzia Kasuri - PSP, Fauzia Aqeel Lari - IND, Ghazia Ali - GDA, Abdul Wahab - PJDP, Abdul Habib - IND, Abdul Jalil Khan - IND, Syed Mansoob Hasan - IND, Rajkumar - IND, Deedar Ali - IND, Jawed Iqbal Khan - MQM-H, Aftab Hussain Lakho - IND, Ali Nawab - ST, Afnan Ullah Khan - PML-N, Nadir Khan Jamali - IND, Naeem Uddin - IND and Mohammad Hussain Mehenti - MMA.
We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA 247 Karachi South 2.
Comments