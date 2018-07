PP 172 Results - Lahore 29 Election - Khalid Mehmood (PTI) leads

PP 172 Results of Karachi East 4 for Election 2018 has been received from polling stations. Up till now, Khalid Mehmood of PTI leads with 6902 votes while Abdul Rasheed Bhatti from IND is on 2nd position with 6384 votes.



Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Muhammad Mirza Javed - PML-N, Saad Manzoor - IND, Muhammad Ghafoor - PPP-SB, Muhammad Shahid Khan - IND, Saadat Nasreen - IND, Muhammad Rasheed - IND, Sardar Adil Omer - IND, Muhammad Javed - IND, Sajjad Hussain - IND, Muhammad Iqbal Akhtar - IND, Chaudry Muhammad Ishrat - IND, Muhammad Arshad - TLP, Chaudry Gulzar Ahmed - IND, Muhammad Akhtar Rasool - PPPP Abdul Qadeer Khan - IND, Chaudry Abdul Shakoor Khan - IND, Chaudry Aamir Iqbal Sandhu - IND, Aqil Omar - IND, Chaudry Ashfaq Hussain - IND, Tariq Saeed - IND, Jameel Asghar Bhatti - IND, Iftikhar Ul Hassan - IND, Sheikh Rehmat Ali - MMA, Asif Ali Sindhu - IND, Mian Muhammad Iqbal Tahir - IND, Shahzad Nazir - IND, Muzamil Noor - IND, Sharafat Ali Sindhu - IND, Shabir Ahmed - IND, Muhammad Safdar Ali - IND, Salamat Ali - IND.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP 172 Lahore 29.