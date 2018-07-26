PP 164 Results (54%) - Lahore 21 Election - Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif (PML-N) leads

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PP 164 Results of Lahore 21 for Election 2018 has been received from 54% polling stations. Up till now, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif of PML-N leads with 16351 votes while Dr Farooq Sattar from MQM-P is on 2nd position with 8203 votes.
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Yousuf Ali PTI, Muhammad Ahmed Akmal - IND, Ghulam Muhammad - IND, Umar Farooq - IND, Sabir Ali - IND, Chaudhry Ghulam Mustafa - IND, Tahir Majeed - PPPP, Chaudhry Abdul Rehman Amir - IND, Muhammad Ghazanfar Iqbal - IND, Chaudhry Zaheer Uddin - TLI, Chaudhry Shafaqat Amin - IND, Ghulam Zain Ul Abidin - IND, Chaudhry Sharafat Ali - IND, Ameer Ahmed - IND, Maryam Azhar - TLP, Muhammad Nazir - MMA, Muhammad Mushtaq - IND, Muhammad Kashif - IND, Muhammad Riaz - IND, Muhammad Athar Ameen - IND.
We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP 164 Lahore 21.
PP 164 Results of Lahore 21 for Election 2018 has been received from 54% polling stations. Up till now, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif of PML-N leads with 16351 votes while Dr Farooq Sattar from MQM-P is on 2nd position with 8203 votes.
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Yousuf Ali PTI, Muhammad Ahmed Akmal - IND, Ghulam Muhammad - IND, Umar Farooq - IND, Sabir Ali - IND, Chaudhry Ghulam Mustafa - IND, Tahir Majeed - PPPP, Chaudhry Abdul Rehman Amir - IND, Muhammad Ghazanfar Iqbal - IND, Chaudhry Zaheer Uddin - TLI, Chaudhry Shafaqat Amin - IND, Ghulam Zain Ul Abidin - IND, Chaudhry Sharafat Ali - IND, Ameer Ahmed - IND, Maryam Azhar - TLP, Muhammad Nazir - MMA, Muhammad Mushtaq - IND, Muhammad Kashif - IND, Muhammad Riaz - IND, Muhammad Athar Ameen - IND.
We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP 164 Lahore 21.
Comments