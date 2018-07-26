PP 164 Results (54%) - Lahore 21 Election - Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif (PML-N) leads

PP 164 Results of Lahore 21 for Election 2018 has been received from 54% polling stations. Up till now, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif of PML-N leads with 16351 votes while Dr Farooq Sattar from MQM-P is on 2nd position with 8203 votes.



Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Yousuf Ali PTI, Muhammad Ahmed Akmal - IND, Ghulam Muhammad - IND, Umar Farooq - IND, Sabir Ali - IND, Chaudhry Ghulam Mustafa - IND, Tahir Majeed - PPPP, Chaudhry Abdul Rehman Amir - IND, Muhammad Ghazanfar Iqbal - IND, Chaudhry Zaheer Uddin - TLI, Chaudhry Shafaqat Amin - IND, Ghulam Zain Ul Abidin - IND, Chaudhry Sharafat Ali - IND, Ameer Ahmed - IND, Maryam Azhar - TLP, Muhammad Nazir - MMA, Muhammad Mushtaq - IND, Muhammad Kashif - IND, Muhammad Riaz - IND, Muhammad Athar Ameen - IND.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PP 164 Lahore 21.