NA 114 Results (44%) - Jhang 1 Election - Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan (PTI) leads...

NA-114 Results of Jhang 1 for Election 2018 has been received from 44% polling stations. Up till now, Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan of PTI leads with 10,6043 votes while Makhdoom Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat from PPPP is on 2nd position with 10,5454 votes and Aleesha Iftikhars from IND is on 3rd position with 15,672 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Naveed Mukhtar Ahmed Khan - IND, Nadeem Mumtaz Qureshi - MP, Muhammad Israr Ul Cheema - TLP, Haji Daud Khan - MMA, Allah Dad Khan - IND and Muhammad Asif Muavia - IND.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-114 Jhang 1.



